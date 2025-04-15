Fantasy Soccer
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Sign Up
Teun Wilke headshot

Teun Wilke News: Finds back of net vs. Mazatlan

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 15, 2025

Wilke scored one goal to go with two shots (one on goal) and one chance created in Friday's 1-1 draw against Mazatlán.

Wilke started for the first time since Jan. 29, and the young forward, who's an interesting prospect in his own right, found the back of the net while allowing Chivas to rescue a point here. Wilke could very well remain in the XI since Chivas' attacking line has struggled to produce much in recent weeks.

Teun Wilke
Guadalajara
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy soccer tools
Sign Up Now