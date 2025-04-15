Teun Wilke News: Finds back of net vs. Mazatlan

Wilke scored one goal to go with two shots (one on goal) and one chance created in Friday's 1-1 draw against Mazatlán.

Wilke started for the first time since Jan. 29, and the young forward, who's an interesting prospect in his own right, found the back of the net while allowing Chivas to rescue a point here. Wilke could very well remain in the XI since Chivas' attacking line has struggled to produce much in recent weeks.