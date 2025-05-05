Theo Corbeanu News: Logs 10 crosses in loss

Corbeanu had one off-target shot, created three chances, sent in 10 crosses (three accurate) and drew two fouls during Saturday's 2-0 loss against New England.

Corbeanu had another productive outing from the left flank, being one of his team's few bright spots and posting season highs in both crosses and chances created. After a slow start of campaign, the winger is finally showing why Toronto brought him before the start of the campaign, being a starter in each of the last five matches and displaying encouraging fantasy upside.