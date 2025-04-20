Theo Corbeanu News: Scores first MLS goal

Corbeanu scored one goal to go with one shot (one on goal) in Saturday's 1-0 win against Real Salt Lake.

Corbeanu scored his first MLS goal in the ninth minute after taking advantage of a defensive mistake to give Toronto an early lead that lasted the whole game to secure the victory. He was subbed out in the 58th minute after playing a key role in the attack. The former Blackpool forward has started the last three matches for Toronto and will try to continue that momentum against NYCFC on Saturday.