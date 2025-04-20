Fantasy Soccer
Theo Corbeanu headshot

Theo Corbeanu News: Scores first MLS goal

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 20, 2025

Corbeanu scored one goal to go with one shot (one on goal) in Saturday's 1-0 win against Real Salt Lake.

Corbeanu scored his first MLS goal in the ninth minute after taking advantage of a defensive mistake to give Toronto an early lead that lasted the whole game to secure the victory. He was subbed out in the 58th minute after playing a key role in the attack. The former Blackpool forward has started the last three matches for Toronto and will try to continue that momentum against NYCFC on Saturday.

Theo Corbeanu
Toronto FC
