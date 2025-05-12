Theo Corbeanu News: Sets up goal on Saturday
Corbeanu assisted once to go with three shots (three on goal), five crosses (one accurate) and one chance created in Saturday's 2-0 win over D.C. United.
Corbeanu delivered a pinpoint cross to set up Insigne's opener in the 48th minute and chipped in defensively with a tackle. Corbeanu now has two goal involvements in his last four outings, with this marking his first assist of the season.
