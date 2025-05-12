Fantasy Soccer
Theo Corbeanu headshot

Theo Corbeanu News: Sets up goal on Saturday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 12, 2025

Corbeanu assisted once to go with three shots (three on goal), five crosses (one accurate) and one chance created in Saturday's 2-0 win over D.C. United.

Corbeanu delivered a pinpoint cross to set up Insigne's opener in the 48th minute and chipped in defensively with a tackle. Corbeanu now has two goal involvements in his last four outings, with this marking his first assist of the season.

Theo Corbeanu
Toronto FC
