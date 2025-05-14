Fantasy Soccer
Theo Corbeanu headshot

Theo Corbeanu News: Three chances and accurate crosses

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on May 14, 2025 at 9:22pm

Corbeanu recorded seven crosses (three accurate) and three chances created in Wednesday's 1-0 loss to FC Cincinnati.

For the second time in three games, Corbeanu logged that many chances created and accurate crosses. Unlike the latter's first time, he did not require double-digit attempts. Surprisingly, the only time Corbeanu did not record multiple chances or accurate crosses, he logged an assist.

Theo Corbeanu
Toronto FC
