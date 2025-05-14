Theo Corbeanu News: Three chances and accurate crosses
Corbeanu recorded seven crosses (three accurate) and three chances created in Wednesday's 1-0 loss to FC Cincinnati.
For the second time in three games, Corbeanu logged that many chances created and accurate crosses. Unlike the latter's first time, he did not require double-digit attempts. Surprisingly, the only time Corbeanu did not record multiple chances or accurate crosses, he logged an assist.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy soccer toolsSign Up Now