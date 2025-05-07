Theo Hernandez News: Three shot attempts

Hernandez recorded three shots (two on goal), three crosses (one accurate) and one corner in Monday's 2-1 victory versus Genoa.

Hernandez led the AC Milan attacking effort Monday with three shots (two on goal) as they squeaked past Genoa for a 2-1 victory. In addition to his attacking effort, the left-sided defender played his usual box-to-box role, tracking back to contribute two tackles (two won), one interception and three clearances to the team's defensive effort. Hernandez has now started in 23 successive fixtures for AC Milan across all competitions, playing the full 90 minutes in 21 of those appearances.