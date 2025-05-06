Fantasy Soccer
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Sign Up
Theo Pellenard headshot

Theo Pellenard News: Signs with Stade Lavallois

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 6, 2025

Pellenard has signed with Stade Lavallois from Auxerre until 2027, the club announced.

Pellenard joined second-division side Stade Lavallois during the winter transfer window after making over 160 appearances in professional football. He featured in just four matches for Auxerre since 2022 and will look to earn more playing time with the Tangos.

Theo Pellenard
 Free Agent
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy soccer tools
Sign Up Now