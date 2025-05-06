Theo Pellenard News: Signs with Stade Lavallois
Pellenard has signed with Stade Lavallois from Auxerre until 2027, the club announced.
Pellenard joined second-division side Stade Lavallois during the winter transfer window after making over 160 appearances in professional football. He featured in just four matches for Auxerre since 2022 and will look to earn more playing time with the Tangos.
Theo Pellenard
Free Agent
