Theo Sainte-Luce headshot

Theo Sainte-Luce Injury: Ruled out against PSG

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 10, 2025

Sainte-Luce (strain) picked up muscular problems in training earlier this week and has been ruled out for Saturday's match against Paris.

Sainte-Luce is dealing with muscular problems and was left out of the squad for Saturday's game against PSG. He will likely be assessed in the coming days to determine if he can feature in the final game of the season against Nantes. Falaye Sacko could step in if Sainte-Luce is unavailable for that game as well.

Theo Sainte-Luce
Montpellier
