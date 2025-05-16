Theo Sainte-Luce Injury: Won't be risked Saturday

Sainte-Luce (strain) suffers from a minor muscular injury and won't be risked in the final game of the season against Nantes on Saturday, coach Zoumana Camara said in the press conference.

Sainte-Luce is dealing with muscular problems and will aim to recover and be fully fit and ready for the pre-season as he won't be risked in the final game of the season. Theo Chennahi is expected to replace him again at left-back against the Canaries.