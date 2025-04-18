Thiago Injury: Closing in on return

Thiago (infection) is nearing a return, according to manager Thomas Frank. "Also, [Igor] Thiago is getting closer and [Aaron] Hickey is getting closer, so it all looks good."

Thiago is making his way back from an infection that has held him to just four appearances for his new club. The forward seems to be on track to return before the end of the campaign. If Thiago is able to return before the end of the season it would be a major boon in the attack as he could begin integrating before pre-season.