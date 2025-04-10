Fantasy Soccer
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Sign Up
Thiago headshot

Thiago Injury: On verge of return

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 10, 2025

Thiago (infection) is close to a return but is out for Saturday's match against Arsenal, according to manager Thomas Frank. "The three guys who are getting close are progressing and going in the right direction."

Thiago looks to be one of the numerous Bees nearing a return, as he was claimed to be close but is still out. That said, a return will likley come before the end of the month, ensuring he returns this season. He has not played in a match since Dec. 15, so he will hope to see the field as soon as possible.

Thiago
Brentford
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy soccer tools
Sign Up Now