Thiago Injury: On verge of return

Thiago (infection) is close to a return but is out for Saturday's match against Arsenal, according to manager Thomas Frank. "The three guys who are getting close are progressing and going in the right direction."

Thiago looks to be one of the numerous Bees nearing a return, as he was claimed to be close but is still out. That said, a return will likley come before the end of the month, ensuring he returns this season. He has not played in a match since Dec. 15, so he will hope to see the field as soon as possible.