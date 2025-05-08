Thiago News: Building fitness but won't start

Thiago is continuing to build his fitness and remains healthy, but is not yet in a position to start, according to manager Thomas Frank. "Igor is over the worst part and getting into training; now it's just about giving him the right load like with any player. Now he just needs to be fit enough to compete. We pushed him a bit hard to be available for the squad because we needed him. He will not start, but he had a good week of training this week."

