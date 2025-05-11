Thibaut Courtois News: Allows four against Barcelona
Courtois registered five saves and allowed four goals in Sunday's 4-3 defeat versus Barcelona.
Courtois registered five saves Sunday but couldn't stop the rampant Barcelona attack, letting up four goals in the loss. This makes it two straight games since his last clean sheet, remaining at 11 in 29 appearances this season. He will hope to see at least one more in their remaining three games.
