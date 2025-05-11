Fantasy Soccer
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Sign Up
Thibaut Courtois headshot

Thibaut Courtois News: Allows four against Barcelona

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 11, 2025

Courtois registered five saves and allowed four goals in Sunday's 4-3 defeat versus Barcelona.

Courtois registered five saves Sunday but couldn't stop the rampant Barcelona attack, letting up four goals in the loss. This makes it two straight games since his last clean sheet, remaining at 11 in 29 appearances this season. He will hope to see at least one more in their remaining three games.

Thibaut Courtois
Real Madrid
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy soccer tools
Sign Up Now