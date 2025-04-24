Thibaut Courtois News: Keeps another clean sheet
Courtois made six saves and kept a clean sheet during Wednesday's 1-0 win over Getafe.
Courtois was arguably the man of the match here as he made several key interventions to keep the opposition scoreless despite the numbers of chances they created. That's now three consecutive La Liga clean sheets for the goalkeeper, who will be one of Madrid's biggest hopes ahead of the final stretch of the campaign.
