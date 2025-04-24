Fantasy Soccer
Thibaut Courtois headshot

Thibaut Courtois News: Keeps another clean sheet

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 24, 2025

Courtois made six saves and kept a clean sheet during Wednesday's 1-0 win over Getafe.

Courtois was arguably the man of the match here as he made several key interventions to keep the opposition scoreless despite the numbers of chances they created. That's now three consecutive La Liga clean sheets for the goalkeeper, who will be one of Madrid's biggest hopes ahead of the final stretch of the campaign.

Thibaut Courtois
Real Madrid
