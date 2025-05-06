Fantasy Soccer
Thibaut Courtois headshot

Thibaut Courtois News: Lets in two late goals

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 6, 2025

Courtois made five saves and allowed two goals in Sunday's 3-2 victory against Celta Vigo.

Courtois broke his clean sheet streak, allowing two late goals to Celta on Sunday. He has allowed seven goals on 27 saves with three sheets in the last six league games, averaging about 2.5 saves per match. The keeper will face off with Barcelona in EL Classico on Sunday, who have scored 12 goals in the last five contests.

Thibaut Courtois
Real Madrid
