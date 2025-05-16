Thierno Barry Injury: Could be available Sunday
Barry (hamstring) could be available for Sunday's clash against Barcelona, coach Marcelino said in the press conference.
Barry will be assessed after the final training session on Saturday and if deemed fit enough he could be available for Sunday's clash against the new Spanish champions. He has been a regular starter for Villarreal this season and if available he will be slightly ahead of Nicolas Pepe to start in the XI on Sunday.
