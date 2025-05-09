Thierno Barry Injury: Ruled out against Girona

Barry (hamstring) is ruled out of Saturday's clash against Girona, coach Marcelino said in the press conference.

Barry has suffered a hamstring injury and is ruled out of Saturday's game. The coach hopes to see him back before the end of the season if his recovery goes well in the coming days. His absence will force a change in the starting XI since he has been an undisputed starter when fit, with Nicolas Pepe likely to start alongside Ayoze Perez in the frontline against Girona.