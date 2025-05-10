Fantasy Soccer
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Sign Up
Thijs Dallinga headshot

Thijs Dallinga News: Earns assist

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 10, 2025

Dallinga assisted once to go with zero corners and two chances created in Friday's 3-1 defeat against AC Milan.

Dallinga earned the club's only assist of the match Friday, finding Riccardo Orsolini in the 49th minute. This marks his second straight outing with a goal contribution, both of which were assists. These mark his only two assists of the season, also having bagged two goals.

Thijs Dallinga
Bologna
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy soccer tools
Sign Up Now