Dallinga scored one goal to go with one shot (one on goal) in Sunday's 3-2 loss to Fiorentina.

Dallinga found the back of the net with a header in the 61st minute assisted by Riccardo Orsolini's cross. It marked his fifth goal contribution of the season, three of which have come in his last three matches. He did not do much else outside of the goal in his 45 minutes off the bench.