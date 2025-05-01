Thilo Kehrer Injury: Doubtful against Saint-Etienne
Kehrer (undisclosed) wasn't spotted in team training on Thursday and is a doubt for Saturday's clash against Saint-Etienne, coach Adi Hutter said to the medias, according to Luke Entwistle.
Kehrer was not training on Thursday ahead of Saturday's clash against Saint-Etienne and is a doubt for the game after suffering a knock in their last contest. His potential absence would be a blow as he is an undisputed starter in central defense, with Christian Mawissa Elebi expected to replace him if he has to miss the game.
