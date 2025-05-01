Thilo Kehrer Injury: Doubtful against Saint-Etienne

Kehrer (undisclosed) wasn't spotted in team training on Thursday and is a doubt for Saturday's clash against Saint-Etienne, coach Adi Hutter said to the medias, according to Luke Entwistle.

