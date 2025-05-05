Thilo Kehrer Injury: Left out Saturday

Kehrer (undisclosed) was left out for Saturday's 3-1 victory against Saint-Etienne.

Kehrer was a late call for Saturday's game after missing training late last week due to a knock suffered in a previous match. He did not make the squad and was replaced by Christian Mawissa Elebi in central defense. The German will likely be assessed in the coming days to determine the extent of the issue and whether he will be available for Saturday's clash against Lyon.