Thilo Kehrer headshot

Thilo Kehrer Injury: Not training Thursday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 1, 2025

Kehrer (undisclosed) wasn't spotted in team training on Thursday, according to Luke Entwistle.

Kehrer was not training on Thursday ahead of Saturday's clash against Saint-Etienne, suggesting he is dealing with some sort of issue. His potential absence would be a blow as he is an undisputed starter in central defense, with Christian Mawissa Elebi expected to replace him if he has to miss the game.

Thilo Kehrer
Monaco
