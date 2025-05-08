Thilo Kehrer Injury: Option against Lyon

Kehrer (knee) is training with the team on Thursday's morning and is an option for Saturday's clash against Lyon, coach Adi Hutter said in a press conference, according to Vivien Seiller from Nice Matin.

Kehrer was back in team training on Thursday morning after missing the last game due to a knee injury. This is very good news for the club from the Principaute because he will be available for the important clash against the Gones on Saturday. He has been an undisputed starter for Monaco and is expected to return directly to the starting XI.