Thilo Kehrer Injury: Training with team Thursday

Kehrer (knee) is training with the team on Thursday's morning, according to Vivien Seiller from Nice Matin.

Kehrer was back in team training on Thursday morning after missing the last game due to a knee injury. This is very good news for the club from the Principaute because he should be back in the match squad for the important clash against Lyon on Saturday. If deemed fit enough he should return directly to the starting squad against the Gones since he is an undisputed starter when fit and available.