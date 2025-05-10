Fantasy Soccer
Thilo Kehrer headshot

Thilo Kehrer News: Makes starting squad

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 10, 2025

Kehrer (knee) is in the starting XI for Saturday's clash with Lyon.

Kehrer returned to full training on Thursday after missing the last game with a knee injury. He recovered in time to reclaim his starting spot for Saturday's clash against the Gones. The German defender has been a key piece at the back and immediately slots back into the lineup to help Monaco push for a Champions League spot next season.

Thilo Kehrer
Monaco
