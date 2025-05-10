Thilo Kehrer News: Makes starting squad
Kehrer (knee) is in the starting XI for Saturday's clash with Lyon.
Kehrer returned to full training on Thursday after missing the last game with a knee injury. He recovered in time to reclaim his starting spot for Saturday's clash against the Gones. The German defender has been a key piece at the back and immediately slots back into the lineup to help Monaco push for a Champions League spot next season.
