Thomas Dahne News: Nine saves leads to win

Dahne made nine saves and allowed one goal in Sunday's 3-1 win over FC Augsburg.

Dahne saw a great match as Kiel was able to pull out a win to keep their hopes of exiting the relegation zone alive, registering nine saves while only allowing one goal. This does mark a record high in saves for the goalie in his seven appearances this season, three better than his previous best. However, he still has yet to see a clean sheet, with only two more opportunities this campaign.