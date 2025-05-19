Fantasy Soccer
Thomas Doyle headshot

Thomas Doyle Injury: Dealing with small problem

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 19, 2025

Doyle has been dealt a "small problem" heading into Tuesday's match against Crystal Palace, accoridng to manager Vitor Pereira.

Doyle looks to be a late call for Tuesday's match, as the midfielder has been dealt a knock. This will be something to monitor, but shouldn't force a change if he misses out, as he last saw the field March 15. That said, a bench spot will be expected if he is deemed fit.

Thomas Doyle
Wolverhampton
