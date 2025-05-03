Thomas Kristensen News: Hits the net against Cagliari

Kristensen scored one goal to go with one shot (one on target), six tackles (two won) and three interceptions in Saturday's 2-1 win versus Cagliari.

Kristensen turned in a decent shift in the back and decided the game nudging home a corner kick with his chest as he was left unguarded in the six-yard box. It's his first goal of the year. He has tallied eight tackles (three won), five interceptions and three blocks in his last five appearances (four starts), contributing to one clean sheet. He has failed to record a clearance just once this campaign, totaling 29 in his last 10 outings.