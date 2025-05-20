Thomas Muller News: Departing Munich

Muller is departing Munich after a long and storied career with the club.

Muller's final season in Bavaria went largely as expected, his role continued to dwindle, and his production finally did too. He ended with just one goal and four assists in 30 appearances as he bids farewell to his childhood club. Muller still has some playmaking talent but his legs have left him and with Jamal Musiala competing for the same role the right was on the wall for Muller.