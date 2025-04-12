Thomas Partey Injury: Exits after goal

Partey scored one goal on one shot in Saturday's 1-1 draw against Brentford. He later exited due to an injury, according to manager Mikel Arteta. "He felt something so we didn't want to take any risks. I haven't spoken to the doctors yet, so they will check in now and see how he is [for Wednesday].

Partey had the first goal of the contest to take the lead before Btentford's eventual equalizer, scoring his fourth goal of the season. However, he was taken off in the 69th minute after he felt something, with the club taking the cautious route by sitting him. He will still have to undergo testing to determine if it is anything serious. This will be a potential problem for Tuesday, as he could be absent, possibly forcing numerous changes after Jorginho (rib) also felt something. Mikel Merino could move back centrally, leaving a place to be filled at forward.