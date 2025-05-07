Thomas Partey News: Effective early

Partney returned from a suspension Wednesday, playing the full 90 minutes in Arsenal's 2-1 loss to PSG in the second leg of the Champions League semifinal tie.

The midfielder had some opportunities early with Arsenal on the charge, even setting up some potential shots via throw ins. However, Partey didn't have much influence as the game went on. He finished with three crosses, two chances created and four tackles. Partey should remain in the lineup Sunday against Liverpool.