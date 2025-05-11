Fantasy Soccer
Thorir Helgason headshot

Thorir Helgason News: Fails to make impact

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 11, 2025

Helgason had five crosses and four corner kicks in Lecce's 1-1 draw against Verona.

The midfielder did not create a single chance and none of his crosses were considered accurate. If Lecce want to get points against Torino's tough defense, Helgason will need to do a better job finding teammates. Lecce are just above the relegation zone but could easily slip into the bottom 3 over the last two matches.

Thorir Helgason
Lecce
