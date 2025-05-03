Thorir Helgason News: Two shots and three crosses as sub
Helgason recorded two shots (one on goal), three crosses (zero accurate) and one corner in Saturday's 1-0 loss versus Napoli.
Helgason came from the bench at halftime and attempted two shots, and took three crosses as he tried to help Lecce come back into the game. He also attempted three crosses. So far this season, he has assisted four goals in only a total of 991 minutes.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy soccer toolsSign Up Now