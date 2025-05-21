Tiago Pereira Cardoso News: Earns backup job
Pereira Cardoso was promoted to the senior team and made five appearances in the Bundesliga.
Pereira Cardoso earned a promotion to the senior team and did well with his chances, conceding only three goals while making 20 saves and keeping a pair of clean sheets. The goalkeeper should be the backup option for next season, though there's still a crowded goalkeeper room to sort out in the off-season.
