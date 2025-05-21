Tiago Tomas News: Career year offensively

Tomas scored six times and assisted once in 32 appearances (23 starts) in the Bundesliga.

Tomas put together a career-year offensively, managing seven goal contributions and a career-best six goals. It was an interesting season for the midfielder, who really fell out of the squad in the second half. In the first half of the season he showed why he's been so highly touted despite limited production, making the most of limited chances with some lethal efficiency. If he can find a consistent finishing touch Tomas has some major upside, but that's been the story for Tomas for the last three seasons.