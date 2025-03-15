Fantasy Soccer
Tijjani Reijnders

Tijjani Reijnders News: Logs goal and assist

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 15, 2025

Reijnders scored one goal and assisted once from three shots and one chance created in Saturday's 2-1 victory against Como.

For the first and potentially only time this season, Reijnders directly scored and assisted goals in a single game. He has nine goals and three assists in the 2024-25 Serie A. Compared to the Italian league's previous season, Reijnders has significantly improved, having tripled his goal tally and tied his assist tally with at least two months' worth of games to go.

