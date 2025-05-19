Tijjani Reijnders News: Pedestrian in Roma contest

Reijnders drew one foul and recorded two shots (zero on goal) and two tackles (zero won) in Sunday's 3-1 defeat against Roma.

Reijnders was invisible in the final third as Milan had to defend a lot with his team down to ten men and with the more aggressive Ruben Loftus-Cheek starting over Youssouf Fofana in the midfield. He has assisted once and tallied nine shots (zero on target), three key passes and two corners in the last five fixtures.