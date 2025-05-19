Fantasy Soccer
Tijjani Reijnders headshot

Tijjani Reijnders News: Pedestrian in Roma contest

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 19, 2025

Reijnders drew one foul and recorded two shots (zero on goal) and two tackles (zero won) in Sunday's 3-1 defeat against Roma.

Reijnders was invisible in the final third as Milan had to defend a lot with his team down to ten men and with the more aggressive Ruben Loftus-Cheek starting over Youssouf Fofana in the midfield. He has assisted once and tallied nine shots (zero on target), three key passes and two corners in the last five fixtures.

Tijjani Reijnders
AC Milan
