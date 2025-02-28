Fantasy Soccer
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Sign Up
Tijjani Reijnders headshot

Tijjani Reijnders News: Quiet in Bologna tilt

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on February 28, 2025

Reijnders recorded one shot (zero on goal), two crosses (one accurate), two interceptions and two corners in Thursday's 2-1 defeat against Bologna.

Reijnders contributed across the board but wasn't as impactful as usual in the final third. He has scored once and logged 12 shots (four on target), seven chances created, eight crosses (four accurate) and four tackles (two won) in the last five fixtures.

Tijjani Reijnders
AC Milan
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy soccer tools
Sign Up Now