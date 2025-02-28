Tijjani Reijnders News: Quiet in Bologna tilt
Reijnders recorded one shot (zero on goal), two crosses (one accurate), two interceptions and two corners in Thursday's 2-1 defeat against Bologna.
Reijnders contributed across the board but wasn't as impactful as usual in the final third. He has scored once and logged 12 shots (four on target), seven chances created, eight crosses (four accurate) and four tackles (two won) in the last five fixtures.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy soccer toolsSign Up Now