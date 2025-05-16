Tim Kleindienst Injury: Doubtful for season finale

Kleindienst (undisclosed) is a doubt for Saturday's final game of the season against Wolfsburg, coach Gerardo Seoane said in the press conference. "Nico recently experienced knee pain again in Munich and has been training sparingly this week. Tim was injured in the same match. We hope both players will feel no pain during the final training session and will be able to play on Saturday."

