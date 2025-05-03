Tim Kleindienst News: Logs goal and assist

Kleindienst scored one goal and assisted once from one shot and one chance created in Saturday's 4-4 draw against Hoffenheim.

For the 2024-25 Bundesliga, April will be Kleindienst's lone month without a goal. That is because he began his May, the season's last month, with his 16th goal this season. On top of that, Kleindienst's assists assure them logged back-to-back going into Monchengladbach's next game.