Fantasy Soccer
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Sign Up
Tim Kleindienst headshot

Tim Kleindienst News: Logs goal and assist

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 3, 2025

Kleindienst scored one goal and assisted once from one shot and one chance created in Saturday's 4-4 draw against Hoffenheim.

For the 2024-25 Bundesliga, April will be Kleindienst's lone month without a goal. That is because he began his May, the season's last month, with his 16th goal this season. On top of that, Kleindienst's assists assure them logged back-to-back going into Monchengladbach's next game.

Tim Kleindienst
Mönchengladbach
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy soccer tools
Sign Up Now