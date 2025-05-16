Tim Leibold News: Scores as sub to spark comeback
Leibold scored one goal to go with one shot (one on goal) and one cross (zero accurate) in Wednesday's 2-2 draw versus St. Louis City SC.
Leibold came onto the pitch with 34 minutes remaining and scored a goal, which brought the game to 2-1, before they brought it back to a 2-2 draw. This was his first goal of the season in his seventh game and fifth sub appearance. This goal came from his only shot on target in his last six appearances.
