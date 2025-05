Becker has joined his former club Schalke 04, arriving from Holstein Kiel, the club announced.

Becker spent three years with Kiel where he played 86 games across all competitions, scoring 10 goals and providing nine assists. He is joining back Schalke 04, the club he left for Kiel in 2022, after playing 39 games for the senior team and 30 for the reserve team.