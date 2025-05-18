Timo Horn News: Two saves in clean sheet

Horn registered two saves and allowed zero goals in Saturday's 2-0 win over FC St. Pauli.

Horn held on for his second clean sheet in three outings, and his third in 13 appearances on the campaign. This also marked the 11th time in the 13 outings that he registered a minimum of two saves. This marks the end of the season for VfL Bochum, as they finished last in the table and will face relegation for next season.