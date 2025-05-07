Timothy Castagne Injury: Undergoes ankle surgery

Castagne has undergone surgery on his ankle and will miss the remainder of the season, according to his club.

Castagne will end the campaign on the sidelines after he underwent surgery Wednesday. This comes after the defender had been dealing with the issues for around four months, finally deciding to undergo the operation at the end of the season. This will keep him out for around three to four months, leaving his return before the start of next season up in the air. He ends the campaign starting in 17 of his 24 appearances while notching one assist to go along with 22 interceptions, 37 crosses, 46 tackles and 75 clearances.