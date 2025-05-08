Fantasy Soccer
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Sign Up
Timothy Chandler headshot

Timothy Chandler News: Signs extension

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 8, 2025

Chandler has renewed his contract with Frankfurt for another season, accoridng to his club.

Chandler is going to remain with Frankfurt for another season, with the midfielder inking a deal until the end of the 2025/26 season. This comes after making three appearances this season, seeing 22 minutes of play off the bench. He will likely serve in a rotational role once again next season, as this is his third straight season of minimal time.

Timothy Chandler
Eintracht Frankfurt
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy soccer tools
Sign Up Now