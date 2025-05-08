Timothy Chandler News: Signs extension

Chandler has renewed his contract with Frankfurt for another season, accoridng to his club.

Chandler is going to remain with Frankfurt for another season, with the midfielder inking a deal until the end of the 2025/26 season. This comes after making three appearances this season, seeing 22 minutes of play off the bench. He will likely serve in a rotational role once again next season, as this is his third straight season of minimal time.