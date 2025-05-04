Timothy Weah News: Sends in two crosses
Weah generated two crosses (zero accurate) and two corners in Sunday's 1-1 draw versus Bologna.
Weah saw his first start in three appearances Sunday, registering 86 minutes of work in the draw. He wouldn't have a great match, notching a chance created and two crosses. He continues his struggles since the start of March, still without a goal contribution since then, remaining at seven this campaign.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy soccer toolsSign Up Now