Tobias Sippel News: Out of contract
Sippel is out of contract at the end of the season, where he made just a single bench appearances.
Sippel has long been the backup option in Gladbach and while that has continued he's now at the end of his contract and tumbled to third on the depth chart. It's unclear if he will be renewed though at this point it would be a surprise if Sippel is back for next season.
Tobias Sippel
Free Agent
