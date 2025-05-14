Fantasy Soccer
Toby Collyer Injury: Returns to training

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 14, 2025

Collyer (leg) was back in training Wednesday ahead of Friday's match against Chelsea, according to manager Ruben Amorim.

Collyer is seeing improvements once again, with the midfielder training individually around two weeks ago and now training fully Wednesday. This puts him in a spot to return soon, possibly Friday when facing Chelsea. However, they may hold out until their UEL final on May 21 to make his return.

Toby Collyer
Manchester United
More Stats & News
