Toby Collyer Injury: Returns to training
Collyer (leg) was back in training Wednesday ahead of Friday's match against Chelsea, according to manager Ruben Amorim.
Collyer is seeing improvements once again, with the midfielder training individually around two weeks ago and now training fully Wednesday. This puts him in a spot to return soon, possibly Friday when facing Chelsea. However, they may hold out until their UEL final on May 21 to make his return.
