Toby Collyer headshot

Toby Collyer Injury: Training individually Wednesday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 30, 2025

Collyer (leg) was seen training individually Wednesday, according to Simon Stone of BBC Sport.

Collyer has missed six games with a leg injury but is progressing well in his recovery after being seen doing individual training outside on the training ground Wednesday. It remains unclear when the midfielder will return fully, though the progression is a good sign and suggests he could be back before the end of the season.

Toby Collyer
Manchester United
