Fantasy Soccer
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Sign Up
Tom Cairney headshot

Tom Cairney News: Nets second of the campaign

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 19, 2025

Cairney scored one goal to go with three shots (two on goal) in Sunday's 3-2 victory over Brentford.

Cairney scored his first goal in 14 league appearances, and his second of the season, as he entered the match in place of Sander Berge at the break and knocked in a header to tie the score at 2-2 in the 68th minute. He set a season high with two shots on target in the match, and he racked up at least 20 completed passes for a second straight game.

Tom Cairney
Fulham
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy soccer tools
Sign Up Now