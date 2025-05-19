Tom Cairney News: Nets second of the campaign

Cairney scored one goal to go with three shots (two on goal) in Sunday's 3-2 victory over Brentford.

Cairney scored his first goal in 14 league appearances, and his second of the season, as he entered the match in place of Sander Berge at the break and knocked in a header to tie the score at 2-2 in the 68th minute. He set a season high with two shots on target in the match, and he racked up at least 20 completed passes for a second straight game.